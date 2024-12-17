From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families – there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Scotland’s picture-postcard Capital.
To help you decide where to live, we've put together this list to showcase some of the very best areas in the city.
1. Edinburgh's Best Neighbourhoods 2025
2. Dean Village
Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. Photo: Getty Images
3. Old Town
If you can live with the throngs of tourists during the summer months, and don't mind your neighbourhood being invaded by thousands of Fringe-goers, then Edinburgh's Old Town is a good place to be. There's all manner of amazing shops, bars and restaurants - and of course, it all looks quite stunning. Photo: Pixabay
4. Leith
Leith hasn't always been a part of Edinburgh, but it is now many local's favourite place to live! The historic port area is home to many cool cafes, bars and restaurants, as well as the picturesque Water of Leith Walkway. The lively area was even named one of the top five “coolest” places in the world by Time Out Magazine in 2021. Photo: Jolene Campbell