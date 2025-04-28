Edinburgh’s best places to live in 2025, according to the people who stay here

Saying that, locals are often split over which is the best area in the city to call home. Every part of our stunning city has its own charms, so we asked our readers where the best places to live are.
1. Morningside
Morningside, a thriving residential suburb in the South of Edinburgh, is a popular place to live in the Capital. Being a resident has many advantages, as the area has a variety of independent shops and cafes, as well as a public library, a cinema and a popular Fringe venue - the Church Hill Theatre. Photo: mov8
2. Portobello
Edinburgh's seaside suburb has changed so much over the past decade or so. No longer run down, it's now one of the most desirable places to live in the city. And it's not hard to see why, as Porty has so many things to offer - including a sandy beach, ice-cream parlours, beach-side cafes and cool bars and restaurants. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Newhaven
Newhaven, which was once a thriving fishing village, is now a vibrant but tranquil area to live in. The neighbourhood has a harbour area with a lighthouse, which is a peaceful place to eat fish-and-chips and watch the boats go by. Newhaven is also full of great restaurants, pubs and coffee shops. Photo: Shutterstock
4. Dean Village
Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art. Photo: Getty Images