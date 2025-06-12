The Top 10 ‘best Edinburgh neighbourhoods’ to live in or move to, according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:25 BST

Whether you’re buying or renting, check out this list of the best places to live in Edinburgh, according to city residents.

Where’s the best place to live in Edinburgh? We asked our audience to find out the happiest neighbourhoods.

From hip and trendy neighbourhoods full of great pubs and restaurants to leafy suburbs popular with families and dog lovers – there are so many options when considering where to live that it can get overwhelming.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see the 10 best places to live in Edinburgh, according to locals.

1. The 10 'best' places to live in Edinburgh

If you can live with the throngs of tourists during the summer months, and don't mind your neighbourhood being invaded by thousands of Fringe-goers, then Edinburgh's Old Town is a good place to be. There's all manner of amazing shops, bars and restaurants - and of course, it all looks quite stunning.

2. Old Town

Only a short walk away from the city centre is Dean Village, a peaceful and pretty village next to the Water of Leith. The charming area is one of the most sought-out residential parts of Edinburgh. There are plenty of interesting things to see in and around Dean Village, including the Dean Cemetery, the Dean Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.

3. Dean Village

This Edinburgh neighbourhood is full of charming cafes, bars and independent shops. It is also home to the Bruntsfield Links, which is the perfect spot for a relaxed walk.

4. Bruntsfield

