If you want to treat your partner to a Valentine’s Day trip, there are plenty of destinations you can fly to direct from Edinburgh Airport.
1. Paris
Paris is the perfect place to visit on Valentine's Day - after all, it is known as 'the City of Love'. In the romantic city, you can visit the Ponts des Arts - the Love Lock Bridge, take a sunset cruise along the Seine, or steal a kiss at the top of the Eiffel Tower. Direct flights from Edinburgh Airport start at £50.
Photo: Pixabay
2. Prague
The beautiful city of Prague makes for an excellent couples getaway. The city's picturesque cobbled streets are ideal for a romantic walk, and there are plenty of cosy Czech restaurants to enjoy a dinner together. Direct return flights from Edinburgh start from £120.
Photo: n/a
3. Venice
Venice, with its stunning Renaissance architecture and winding canals, is a beautiful city to explore with your significant other. Romantic activities include taking a gondola ride, watching the sunset at St Marks Square and kissing under the Bridge of Sighs - which legend says will grant a couple eternal happiness. Direct return flights from Edinburgh start at £68.
Photo: Pixabay
4. Brussels
If your partner loves beer and chocolate, then they'll love a mini-break in Brussels. The Belgian Capital is full of cosy bars serving local beer and quaint chocolate shops selling delicious truffles. To walk off the delicious treats, wander through the Parc du Cinquantenaire and visit the Temple of Human Passions. You can fly to Brussels direct from Edinburgh Airport. Return flights start at £24.
.
Photo: Pixabay