Edinburgh Airport: New flights from Edinburgh to one of Europe's most ‘picturesque’ hidden gem destinations
An exciting new flight route linking Edinburgh to one of Europe’s most “picturesque” cities has been announced.
Holiday Best has launched new package holidays to Tbilisi in Georgia, a hidden gem of a city at the crossroads between Europe and Asia, in partnership with Turkish Airlines.
Holiday Best said: “Flights have launched from Edinburgh, Manchester, London and Birmingham, with holiday packages available to book in time for the Easter holidays.
“Georgia’s capital city, Tbilisi, is a diverse city with a hybrid of influences to create a location that can only be described as 'Georgian'. Georgia’s picturesque capital city Tbilisi has become a favoured city break and holiday destination.
“The old town of the capital is full of historic architecture, with a wide range of restaurants designed to make you fall in love with Georgian cuisine, while the outskirts are surrounded by the remote mountains of Svaneti, rivalling the Alps in their beauty and hiking opportunities.”
Holiday Best is offering customers a range of four-star and five-star hotels. The package operator added: “When it comes to finding the perfect hotel to rest after a day of soaking up the culture, there’s something for everyone."
John Milburn, chief marketing officer at Holiday Best, said: "We’re so excited to be adding this brand new destination to our portfolio.
"Tbilisi is an incredible city, with so much to see and do, and I’m looking forward to seeing our customers discover the magic of this place that we’ve long known is there."
