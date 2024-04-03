Edinburgh Airport: New flights from Edinburgh to sun-soaked European city famed for food, art and architecture
and live on Freeview channel 276
A budget airline has announced a brand new route between Edinburgh and one of Europe's most culture-rich cities.
Spanish airline Vueling will start twice-weekly flights from Edinburgh Airport to Barcelona this month.
Edinburgh Airport said: “With new Vueling flights, it just got even easier to fly to one of Europe's most stunning cities. Sunshine. Seafood. Shopping. Sport. Situated on the Mediterranean, Barcelona is a fun and culturally rich city.
“Whether you fancy a city break or the opportunity to relax on a beautiful beach, it's a fantastic place to visit. Art and architecture fans won't want to miss the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya which houses a remarkable collection of Catalan art, the Unesco-listed masterpiece La Pedrera, and, of course, the iconic La Sagrada Familia.
“While there's so much to see and do, you'll need to make time to try some of the city's culinary delights. Needless to say you'll do well to better the city's food and drink scene. The seafood is sublime, the paella unrivalled and some of the tapas restaurants are unmissable.”
The airport added: “And when in town be sure to take a trip down La Rambla. The street has everything from outdoor markets, monuments and street performers to shops, restaurants and museums.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.