Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A budget airline has announced a brand new route between Edinburgh and one of Europe's most culture-rich cities.

Spanish airline Vueling will start twice-weekly flights from Edinburgh Airport to Barcelona this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Airport said: “With new Vueling flights, it just got even easier to fly to one of Europe's most stunning cities. Sunshine. Seafood. Shopping. Sport. Situated on the Mediterranean, Barcelona is a fun and culturally rich city.

Spanish airline Vueling will start twice-weekly flights from Edinburgh Airport to Barcelona this month. Photo: Pixabay

“Whether you fancy a city break or the opportunity to relax on a beautiful beach, it's a fantastic place to visit. Art and architecture fans won't want to miss the Museu Nacional d'Art de Catalunya which houses a remarkable collection of Catalan art, the Unesco-listed masterpiece La Pedrera, and, of course, the iconic La Sagrada Familia.

“While there's so much to see and do, you'll need to make time to try some of the city's culinary delights. Needless to say you'll do well to better the city's food and drink scene. The seafood is sublime, the paella unrivalled and some of the tapas restaurants are unmissable.”