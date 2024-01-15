Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A low-cost airline has launched routes to three exciting new destinations from Edinburgh Airport for 2024.

Ryanair will fly from the Scottish capital to Agadir in Morocco and Biarritz and Bergerac in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The carrier said the Agadir route will start from April 1, on a twice-weekly basis, on Mondays and Saturdays, with prices starting at £65.

Ryanair has announced new routes to North Africa and France from Edinburgh Airport.

The Edinburgh to Bergerac and Biarritz flights start on April 2 and 3, at £22 and £26 respectively.

The Biarritz route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with Edinburgh to Bergerac, also twice weekly, on Tuesday and Saturday.

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Adding new destinations means we’re offering new places for people to explore, and that’s something we always look to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad