Edinburgh Airport: Ryanair launches flights to three new destinations, including sunny Moroccan resort for £65

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 15th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
A low-cost airline has launched routes to three exciting new destinations from Edinburgh Airport for 2024.

Ryanair will fly from the Scottish capital to Agadir in Morocco and Biarritz and Bergerac in France.

The carrier said the Agadir route will start from April 1, on a twice-weekly basis, on Mondays and Saturdays, with prices starting at £65.

Ryanair has announced new routes to North Africa and France from Edinburgh Airport.Ryanair has announced new routes to North Africa and France from Edinburgh Airport.
The Edinburgh to Bergerac and Biarritz flights start on April 2 and 3, at £22 and £26 respectively.

The Biarritz route will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, with Edinburgh to Bergerac, also twice weekly, on Tuesday and Saturday.

Jonny Macneal, head of aviation at Edinburgh Airport, said: “Adding new destinations means we’re offering new places for people to explore, and that’s something we always look to deliver.

“This summer our passengers can now investigate Bergerac, wander round the stunning city of Biarritz or bask in the sun in Agadir. It’s difficult to choose which one to visit so best to tick off all three.”

