A woman is fighting for her life in an Edinburgh hospital after a three-car crash on a major road in Fife.

Officers have launched an investigation following the collision on the A92 westbound carriageway at Lochgelly on Sunday, 21 May. Emergency services raced to the incident at around 1.45pm near the slip road for the Lochgelly interchange following the collision with a black Mitsubishi Colt, a silver Suzuki Swift and red Citroen C4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman behind the wheel of the Suzuki Swift, a 28-year-old woman, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries. Police described her condition as critical on Monday afternoon, May 22. The driver of the Mitsubishi Colt, a 34-year-old woman, and two passengers, two women both aged 32, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. No one else was injured. The road was closed and re-opened around 3.50pm.

A woman has been critically injured in a three vehicle crash on the A92 at Lochgelly (Photo: Google Streetview)