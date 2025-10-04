Italian restaurant group Vittoria is dishing out donations to community projects in the Capital as a heartfelt thank you to its loyal customers.

As the group mark its 55th anniversary in the city, the family behind the business have launched the Vittoria Giving Back scheme – pledging £1000 a month to local good causes – in return for decades of amazing support..

What began in 1970 with the opening of Vittoria on the Walk in Leith by ‘Nonno’ Alberto Crolla and his wife Dina has grown into a thriving group of seven venues across Edinburgh, now run by their grandsons Alberto and Leandro Crolla, supported by their father Tony and mother Angela.

Vittoria on the Walk has become an Edinburgh institution, welcoming generations of families, students, professionals, and tourists in search of warm hospitality and authentic Italian cuisine.

The group has since expanded to include Vittoria on The Bridge, wine bar Divino, all-day café Taste of Italy, Bertie’s Proper Fish and Chips, and the community-focused Brunswick Book Club.

Its most recent opening, Landy’s Fish and Chips, was launched on the Royal Mile in December last year to bring a taste of the British seaside to the heart of the Capital.

Now Spanning four generations of the Crolla family, the group has supported many colleagues from Italy and beyond over the years, helping them to build new lives in Edinburgh and grow successful careers within the company.

Today, the group employs more than 320 staff members across its restaurants, with many long-serving team members progressing into more senior roles.

It has also celebrated the arrival of 32 ‘Vittoria babies’ born to couples who first met while working there and many long-term friendships continue to flourish beyond the workplace.

The group’s seven venues continue to be recognised with industry awards for outstanding service, hospitality and food.

Beyond its restaurants, the Vittoria Group has played a role in shaping Edinburgh’s hospitality scene, campaigning for extended licenses for outdoor dining and supporting initiatives that strengthen the industry across the city, including the visitor levy.

Chairman Tony Crolla, awarded the Scottish Italian Awards Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024, said: “Our family has been proud to share our Italian heritage and values with Edinburgh for 55 years. This milestone is not only a celebration of our journey, but also of the loyal customers, incredible staff and supportive community who have made it possible.”

Dina Crolla, founder of Vittoria on The Walk, said: “When my husband Alberto and I opened Vittoria on the Walk back in 1970, we never thought our little restaurant would last so long, never mind grow the way it has.

“Back then it was a big risk; we didn’t speak English, we worked morning to night, seven days a week, and gave up a lot to make it work. All we wanted was to cook good food and make people feel at home.

“To see Tony, Alberto, and Leandro carry it on now makes me so proud. They’ve worked so hard, and they’ve kept the family feeling at the heart of everything. That means more to me than anything.”

Recipients of the £1000 funding will be chosen every month by a group-wide vote and could include schools, food banks and other charities. To be considered, email [email protected].