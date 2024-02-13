Campaign launched to save ‘cherished institution’ after Edinburgh’s original rock pub announces plans to close
A campaign has been launched to save ‘Edinburgh’s original rock bar’ after owners of a Leith Street pub announced its plans to close the premises at the weekend.
On Sunday, February 11, a spokesperson for the Black Bull tavern announced with ‘great regret’ the pub will close its doors in March. Owners Greene King said staff have been relocated to other pubs in the city.
Now a petition has been launched in a bid to reverse the management’s decision, arguing that closing the Black Bull would mean ‘losing an integral part of our community fabric.’
The petition, that has generated 100 signatures since Sunday describes the Edinburgh bar as a ‘cherished institution’ where ‘individuals from all walks of life can unwind, mingle and find common ground.’
Launching the petition on the same day that the Black Bull announced its plans to close, the petition reads: “The decision by Greene Kings to close the Black Bull is deeply personal for many of us. This isn't about losing another pub; it's about losing an integral part of our community fabric. The closure will not only affect the regular patrons but also have wider implications on Edinburgh’s cultural heritage.
“We are calling upon Greene Kings to reconsider their decision and keep this iconic establishment open. We believe that with proper management strategies and community support, there is still potential for growth and success at the Black Bull.”
A popular hangout for rock and metal fans since the 1970s, the pub would later feature in the iconic 1990s film, Trainspotting, where Ewan McGregor and Euan Bremner run down the steps outside the bar - a scene which many tourists reportedly still recreate to this day.
Last week, a spokesperson for the Black Bull said: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision, so it is with great regret that we have decided to close the Black Bull in Edinburgh. Our focus has been on supporting our team members and we are pleased that all team members have been offered alternative roles within pubs locally. The pub will currently remain open and trading as usual over the coming weeks before we confirm a closing date in due course.”