Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A campaign has been launched to save ‘Edinburgh’s original rock bar’ after owners of a Leith Street pub announced its plans to close the premises at the weekend.

On Sunday, February 11, a spokesperson for the Black Bull tavern announced with ‘great regret’ the pub will close its doors in March. Owners Greene King said staff have been relocated to other pubs in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a petition has been launched in a bid to reverse the management’s decision, arguing that closing the Black Bull would mean ‘losing an integral part of our community fabric.’

The petition, that has generated 100 signatures since Sunday describes the Edinburgh bar as a ‘cherished institution’ where ‘individuals from all walks of life can unwind, mingle and find common ground.’

Black Bull regulars have launched a petition in a bid to reverse Greene King's decision to close the pub

Launching the petition on the same day that the Black Bull announced its plans to close, the petition reads: “The decision by Greene Kings to close the Black Bull is deeply personal for many of us. This isn't about losing another pub; it's about losing an integral part of our community fabric. The closure will not only affect the regular patrons but also have wider implications on Edinburgh’s cultural heritage.

“We are calling upon Greene Kings to reconsider their decision and keep this iconic establishment open. We believe that with proper management strategies and community support, there is still potential for growth and success at the Black Bull.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A popular hangout for rock and metal fans since the 1970s, the pub would later feature in the iconic 1990s film, Trainspotting, where Ewan McGregor and Euan Bremner run down the steps outside the bar - a scene which many tourists reportedly still recreate to this day.