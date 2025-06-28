A couple engaging in a sex act on an Edinburgh-bound train were caught by a guard who was carrying out checks.

The pair boarded the Glasgow to Edinburgh ScotRail service at 7pm on Sunday, June 8, and sat in seats close to the doors at the back of the train.

Shortly after the train left Glasgow, the woman began performing a sex act on the man. But the couple were interrupted by a guard who was carrying out his checks.

The couple were on a Scotrail service between Glasgow and Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

Both the man and woman have been described as white, aged in their 30s and of regular builds. The man had a greying short, scruffy beard and facial tattoos. He was also wearing a black baseball cap, a black hoodie, black jeans and was carrying a black backpack.

The woman had blonde hair and was wearing a dark fur coat and black trousers.

British Transport Police said the couple had been identified and officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016, quoting reference 554 of June 8.