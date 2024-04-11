East Lothian police hunt thieves after four-figure sum of cash is stolen from Co-op store

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

A number of enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have any information which could assist to contact us.“I am also appealing to anyone who lives in the area and who may have private CCTV which could help to get in touch.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0257 of 10 April, 2024.