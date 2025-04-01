Edinburgh crash: Lorry crashes into building after mounting pavement on busy street
Emergency services rushed to Hanover Street at around 10.25am on Monday, March 31 after receiving reports of the crash.
Police later confirmed that the driver of the lorry, a 62-year-old man, had been charged and reported in connection with a road traffic offence.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.25am on Monday, 31 March, 2025, we received a report of a lorry having earlier collided with a building on Hanover Street in Edinburgh.
“Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries.
“The 62-year-old male driver of the lorry was charged and will be reported in connection with a road traffic offence.”