Edinburgh crime: Boy, 12 arrested over Niddrie incident which saw Ukrainian teens stabbed, slashed and punched

Police made the arrest after three Ukrainian teenagers were assaulted in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 6th Sep 2023, 19:14 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 19:34 BST
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with three Ukrainian youths being assaulted in Edinburgh.

As reported in the Evening News, the teenagers were attacked at the weekend, in what police are investigating as a racially aggravated attack.

On Sunday evening, at around 8.30pm, the boys – two aged 13 and one aged 15 – were reportedly approached by a gang of eight youths as they made their way towards a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road.

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with three Urkrainian youths being assaulted in Niddrie Mains Road Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View
A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with three Urkrainian youths being assaulted in Niddrie Mains Road Edinburgh. Photo: Google Street View

One of the 13-year-olds was stabbed, while the other suffered a laceration to his ear. The 15-year-old was punched.

The injured boys were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

Officers later said they were reviewing CCTV footage in an effort to track down the attackers, who were all dressed in dark clothing.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Police Scotland said: “The incident happened around 8.30pm on Sunday, 3 September, when three male Ukrainian youths, two aged 13 and one aged 15, were approached by another group.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances.”