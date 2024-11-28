The security company Churchill Support Services have deep-dived into the crime statistics from the Scottish Government to reveal which areas have the highest crime rates per 10,000 people.
Ranking 7th among the most dangerous areas in Scotland, Edinburgh saw 34,976 crimes over the course of 2023 into 2024. A deeper dive uncovers significant rates of crimes of dishonesty (17,099 incidents), road traffic offences (8,439 incidents) and violent crime (7,278 incidents), all of which underscore the need for effective security in the Scottish capital.
A spokesperson for Churchill Support Services said: “We’ve opted to break down Edinburgh by its local council wards. We’ve then displayed this as a ratio of the number of crimes per 1000 people living in that area. This allows us to take into account the size of the area, as well as crucial variables like population and area density.”
1. The 17 ‘most dangerous areas’ of Edinburgh for crime
Have a look through our gallery to see the 17 ‘most dangerous areas’ of Edinburgh for crime. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay
2. 17. Morningside
Overall Crime Rate Of 36.2 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of the more affluent areas of the Scottish capital, Morningside is perhaps most known for its blend of architectural styles, alongside a burgeoning retail district that’s home to a plethora of independent and boutique businesses. That winning combination has led to the lowest crime rate citywide, at 36.2 crimes per 1000 residents. Of course, that’s not to say that Morningside sees no crime whatsoever. The region’s main issues stem from substantial numbers across both crimes of dishonesty (584 offences) and motor vehicle crimes (130 offences). Photo: Google Street View
3. 16. Colinton & Fairmilehead
Overall Crime Rate Of 40.5 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of Edinburgh’s greener districts, and home to one of the city’s major areas of natural conservation, Colinton and Fairmilehead has its undoubted draws in both its scenic vistas and its strong sense of its quaint past in the villages that constitute the ward. Plus, with a crime rate of 40.5 crimes per 1000 residents, it’s clear that a sense of community still perseveres. There are still causes for concern, however. The last year saw substantial rates of crimes of dishonesty (379 offences) and violent assault (135 offences), both of which underscore the need for continued and concerted efforts from Scottish police and private security companies. Photo: Google Street View
4. 15. Drum Brae & Gyle
Overall Crime Rate Of 44.8 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of the city’s more built-up residential regions, the council ward of Drum Brae and Gyle couples a more sedate pace of life with the myriad options for commuting that life in a major metropolis naturally comes with. Plus, with a relatively low crime rate of just 44.8 crimes per 1000 residents, there are ample reasons to consider the area. It’s sadly not without its issues, though. Crimes of dishonesty (402 incidents) are the region’s most pressing concern, constituting around 38% of all crime in the area. There are also equally mounting worries over the rates of motor vehicle offences (147 incidents) and criminal damage (141 incidents). Photo: Google Street View