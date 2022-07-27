Edinburgh crime: Man, 19, arrested and charged after police caught him riding off-road motorbike on London Road

Police in Edinburgh have arrested a man, 19, after catching him riding an off-road motorbike illegally.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 2:14 pm

Officers saw the man riding an off-road motorbike on London Road without a helmet on Tuesday, July 26.

He was then arrested and charged for a number of road traffic offences.

The man is being held in custody and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, July 27).

He was arrested by officers from Operation Soteria, which is Edinburgh Policing Division’s city wide operation to identify and target those involved in motorcycle thefts and associated anti-social behaviour.

Antisocial use of off-road bikes is currently a major issue in the Capital. Several locals have complained about feeling harassed or threatened by bikers driving in parks or on roads and footpaths.

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles in the city can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

