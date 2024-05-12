Edinburgh crime: Nine people charged in Leith during day of action to target illegal e-bikes and e-scooters
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nine people have been charged in connection with road traffic offences in Leith during a day of police action to target the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters.
Officers visited the Leith Walk area on Friday, May 10, following concerns from local residents.
Six riders were charged in connection with road traffic offences relating to the illegal use of the electric bikes and scooters resulting in their vehicles being seized. Three drivers were charged in connection with using mobile phones while driving.
Constable Allan MacDonald, Leith Community Policing Team, said: “The safety of all road users is a priority for us and we’ll continue to tackle illegal, dangerous acts which put others at risk.
“Unregistered electric scooters and non-compliant electric bikes should not be used on public paths or roads. They can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.
“They are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, meaning that they must be insured and drivers must have a valid driving licence.
“Anyone purchasing an e-scooter or e-bike should be aware of the law and the implications of using one in a public place.”