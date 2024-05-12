Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers react to concerns from Leith residents

Nine people have been charged in connection with road traffic offences in Leith during a day of police action to target the use of illegal e-bikes and e-scooters.

Officers visited the Leith Walk area on Friday, May 10, following concerns from local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six riders were charged in connection with road traffic offences relating to the illegal use of the electric bikes and scooters resulting in their vehicles being seized. Three drivers were charged in connection with using mobile phones while driving.

Six riders were charged in connection with road traffic offences relating to the illegal use of the electric bikes and scooters resulting in their vehicles being seized.

Constable Allan MacDonald, Leith Community Policing Team, said: “The safety of all road users is a priority for us and we’ll continue to tackle illegal, dangerous acts which put others at risk.

“Unregistered electric scooters and non-compliant electric bikes should not be used on public paths or roads. They can only be used on private land with the owner’s permission.

“They are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs) and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, meaning that they must be insured and drivers must have a valid driving licence.