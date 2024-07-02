Edinburgh crime: Police arrest man caught illegally riding e-scooter on Edinburgh bypass

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 08:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been caught by police after allegedly riding an e-scooter on the Edinburgh city bypass.

According to police, the rider was pulled over on the A720 between the Sheriffhall roundabout and Old Craighall.

Electric scooters, or e-scooters, are currently illegal to use in public places in Scotland - including roads, pavements, parks, town centres, and promenades. The only place you can legally use an e-scooter is on privately owned land with the landowner’s permission.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As such, the e-scooter was seized by officers and the rider was cautioned and charged with numerous road traffic offences.

Posting about the incident on X (formerly Twitter), Road Policing Scotland wrote: “#DalkeithRP stopped the rider of this e-scooter on the A720 between Sheriffhall and Old Craighall!!

“The e-scooter was seized as a production and the male rider was cautioned and charged with numerous road traffic offences”.

Related topics:PoliceA720E-scootersScotlandTwitter