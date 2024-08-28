Edinburgh crime: Police stop e-bike rider and arrest him on the spot after making discovery

A haul of Class A drugs was recovered along with hundreds of pounds in cash after police stopped an e-bike rider in Edinburgh.

Plain clothed officers searched the male cyclist after they suspected he was dealing drugs in the north east of the city.

After searching the suspect, officers found him in possession of 60 wraps of heroin, 55 wraps of crack and 19 wraps of cocaine.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Police Scotland North East Edinburgh said: “Plain clothes officers stopped a male on an e-bike suspected of dealing drugs.

“A search found him in possession of 60 wraps of heroin, 55 wraps of crack cocaine, 19 wraps of cocaine, 2 phones, & £405 cash. He was arrested, interviewed, and charged.”

