Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A haul of Class A drugs was recovered along with hundreds of pounds in cash after police stopped an e-bike rider in Edinburgh.

Plain clothed officers searched the male cyclist after they suspected he was dealing drugs in the north east of the city.

After searching the suspect, officers found him in possession of 60 wraps of heroin, 55 wraps of crack and 19 wraps of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Police Scotland North East Edinburgh said: “Plain clothes officers stopped a male on an e-bike suspected of dealing drugs.

“A search found him in possession of 60 wraps of heroin, 55 wraps of crack cocaine, 19 wraps of cocaine, 2 phones, & £405 cash. He was arrested, interviewed, and charged.”