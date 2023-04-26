Jenners owner and billionaire Anders Holch was caught speeding at 82mph in a 60 zone by Highlands cops, according to a BBC series. The Danish tycoon said to be Scotland’s richest man got hit with a fine after police clocked him speeding near the Achinduich, 40 miles north of Inverness.

Mr Holch Povlsen owns the company behind plans to transform Edinburgh's former Jenners store in Princes Street into a luxury hotel as well as around 220,000 acres of land across Scotland. He’s also major shareholder in online fashion outlet ASOS. Since he bought the iconic Jenners building in Edinburgh for £53 million he has unveiled multi-million pound restoration plans – though these have been delayed after a devastating fire in January.

Featured on the fourth episode of BBC docuseries Highland Cops, the businessman was caught red-handed, hit with a £100 fine and three points on his license. Road cops pursued him in his Volkswagen Caravelle van for several miles before finding a safe place to stop. The businessman got out and greeted them.

Moment Anders Holch was caught by road cops is featured on BBC series

One officer said: "When we're stopping people who are speeding, we'll have our discretion. But there are certain thresholds that we abide by and we have to deal with offenders. When we dealt with this gentleman I recognised who he was straight away. He does a lot for the Highlands and he's invested a lot of money up here and has a really good interest in the environment and protecting the highlands for what it is.

"But irrespective of that, we have to treat everybody equally. That's your speed recorded there, 82. There are two ways we can deal with it. There's a fixed penalty, which is three points and a £100 fine. Alternatively, if you don't accept that, it's a report to the court." Mr Povlsen replied 'that's fine', before saying it was a 'nice, sunny day' and there had been 'no traffic'.

Police later said: "He does a lot for the Highlands, he's invested a lot of money up here, and he's got a really good interest in the environment and protecting the Highlands for what it is. But irrespective of that, we have to treat everybody equally. I'd like to think he would be able to pay that fine." Following the UK’s biggest police beat documentary series, Highland Cops follows the work of Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands Division. The five-part documentary series is a co-commission between BBC Scotland and BBC Two.