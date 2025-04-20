Edinburgh's 17 'most dangerous neighbourhoods' to live named in crime league table

3 . 16. Colinton & Fairmilehead

Overall Crime Rate Of 40.5 Crimes Per 1000 People. One of Edinburgh’s greener districts, and home to one of the city’s major areas of natural conservation, Colinton and Fairmilehead has its undoubted draws in both its scenic vistas and its strong sense of its quaint past in the villages that constitute the ward. Plus, with a crime rate of 40.5 crimes per 1000 residents, it’s clear that a sense of community still perseveres. There are still causes for concern, however. The last year saw substantial rates of crimes of dishonesty (379 offences) and violent assault (135 offences), both of which underscore the need for continued and concerted efforts from Scottish police and private security companies. Photo: Google Street View