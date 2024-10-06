Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives in Midlothian are appealing to the public for information after a woman was seriously assaulted.

Between 5.30pm and 6pm on Friday (October 4), the 26-year-old was attacked on a path in a wooded area near the golf club on Abbey Road. Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where she remains in a stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released pending further enquiries.

Investigations are ongoing and officers continue to appeal for information.

Detective Inspector Laura White said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in the local area and we’re continuing to assess CCTV and information from the public.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward so far. Anyone who has yet to speak to police, and has information which may assist our investigation, is asked to contact us.”

Chief Inspector Ben Leathes, Local Area Commander, said: “I’d like to reassure the public, we have increased high visibility patrols in the area and these will continue as our enquiries progress.

“Anyone with information or concerns can speak to these officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3107 of 4 October, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.