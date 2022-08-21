Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old midfielder was signed by Midlothian side Whitehill Welfare last month despite pleading guilty in May to a campaign of abuse against his the girlfriend, Celtic and Scotland star Lisa Robertson. He previously played for Penicuik Athletic, who terminated his contract following the court case.

Tansey, from Dalkeith, admitted headbutting 30-year-old Ms Robertson, monitoring her mobile phone use, uttering offensive remarks to her, repeatedly accusing her of infidelity and threatening to self harm, as well as turning up at her home in a jealous rage and smashing her door. He also admitted throwing a cup of hot tea at Ms Robertson during another confrontation. The offences happened between July 2020 and May 2021. He was given a five-year non-harassment order and sentenced to 80 hours unpaid work.

News that he had now parted company with Whitehill came in a statement from the club posted on Twitter on Friday night. It said: "Whitehill Welfare FC can confirm that Paul Tansey has left the club. We will be making no further comment on this matter."

It followed a call by Scottish Women’s Aid for Whitehill to remove him from the team. Women's Aid chief executive Dr Marsha Scott compared Tansey's signing to Raith Rovers taking on rapist David Goodwillie earlier this year. Two club directors, several staff members and many club volunteers resigned in protest at Raith’s decision; shirt sponsor Val McDermid withdrew her support; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former Prime Minister Gordon Brown both criticised the signing; and Raith women's team cut its ties with the club.

Responding to Whitehill’s statement, Scottish Women's Aid said: "We are glad to see this after action from the local community and calls from ourselves, @WomensAidEML and others.

"Disappointed by the lack of acknowledgement for the harmful message they sent to survivors by signing an abuser, but nevertheless this is a positive outcome."

Among others who had called for Tansey to be sacked by Whitehill was Midlothian West Councillor Pauline Winchester, who told the Evening News last month: "I have no idea why Whitehill Welfare thought it would be a good idea to sign a man who is as dangerous as this to play any role in a so-called 'family-oriented club'. This signing does not send the appropriate message to young boys and girls who aspire to be footballers, nor to those who are victims of domestic violence.”

Paul Tansey in action for Penicuik Athletic. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.