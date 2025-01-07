Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis fans who have fallen victim to ticket scammers in Midlothian have been urged to contact the police.

An investigation is underway after tickets to see the band were sold on a Facebook account which has been hacked.

Officers said in a statement online: “Police Scotland are currently investigating the fraudulent sale of Oasis concert tickets over social media sites in Midlothian.

“We would like to highlight that the owner of Facebook profile appearing to sell these tickets is not responsible for the sale, instead it is as a result of their account being hacked.

“Anyone affected by purchasing these tickets should not contact the account holder if known, instead should contact police quoting incident number 1183 of 03/01/25.”

Around 15 years after their acrimonious split, Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed last August that Oasis would reunite for a long-awaited worldwide tour in 2025.

Fans were delighted when UK tour dates were announced for Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester, London and Dublin for this summer – but when tickets to see the legendary Manchester band sold out in minutes, scammers started fleecing thousands of fans online by selling fake tickets for extortionate prices.

Gurpreet Chhokar, a consumer law expert at Which? said: “Don’t be tempted to buy tickets from anyone other than authorised sellers, as your rights can be significantly reduced if something goes wrong.

“If you buy through the official seller you’ll be entitled to a refund if the show is cancelled but if you buy through a secondary ticket seller, you may not get your money back.

“If you’re hoping to book tickets, we recommend paying using your credit card if the tickets cost more than £100, or by PayPal, which also offers an extra layer of protection.”