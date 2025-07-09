Thieves make off with £50,000 worth of copper cable stolen from East Lothian wind farm

By Neil Johnstone

Digital reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 10:51 BST
Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after a significant quantity of copper cable was stolen from a wind farm.

Officers said the theft happened at Crystal Rig Wind Farm in Innerwick between 7pm on Friday, July 4 and 5am on Saturday, July 5.

Around £50,000 worth of high and low voltage copper cable was stolen from Crystal Rig Wind Farm, Innerwick, in East Lothianplaceholder image
Around £50,000 worth of high and low voltage copper cable was stolen from Crystal Rig Wind Farm, Innerwick, in East Lothian | Google Maps

Police suggested the ‘value of the cable stolen is somewhere in the region of £50,000’ and ‘it is believed several HGV’s and people would have been required to remove the cable’ due to the size and weight of the copper cable.

Officers advised enquiries are at an early stage, and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 111 quoting incident number 1117 of 05/07/2025.

Related topics:PoliceEast Lothian
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice