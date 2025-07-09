Police in East Lothian have launched an investigation after a significant quantity of copper cable was stolen from a wind farm.

Officers said the theft happened at Crystal Rig Wind Farm in Innerwick between 7pm on Friday, July 4 and 5am on Saturday, July 5.

Around £50,000 worth of high and low voltage copper cable was stolen from Crystal Rig Wind Farm, Innerwick, in East Lothian | Google Maps

Police suggested the ‘value of the cable stolen is somewhere in the region of £50,000’ and ‘it is believed several HGV’s and people would have been required to remove the cable’ due to the size and weight of the copper cable.

Officers advised enquiries are at an early stage, and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 111 quoting incident number 1117 of 05/07/2025.