West Lothian police pursue 'positive lead' after shopping centre incident leaves man in hospital
As reported in the Evening News, emergency services were called to The Centre, Livingston following reports of an incident at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17. A 58-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Officers have said an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the disturbance is ongoing – but they are following a positive lead.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 we received a report of a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston.
“A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”