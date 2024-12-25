Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are chasing “a positive line of enquiry” after a disturbance at a West Lothian shopping centre left a man in hospital.

As reported in the Evening News, emergency services were called to The Centre, Livingston following reports of an incident at around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17. A 58-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have said an investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding the disturbance is ongoing – but they are following a positive lead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.20pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 we received a report of a disturbance at a shopping centre in Livingston.

“A 58-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”