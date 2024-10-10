West Lothian police say ‘concerns growing’ for man who vanished from town in car
William Johnstone, 48, was last seen in the East Calder area around 11.30pm on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.
He is described as being around 5ft 9 in in height, of stocky build and bald. When last seen he was wearing black jogging bottoms and a green Army-style jacket.
William has access to a blue and black Vauxhall Grandland, registration SM23WHD and is known to travel to the South Side of Edinburgh.
Inspector Richard Homewood said: “Concerns are growing for William as time passes and our enquiries to trace him are ongoing.
“I am appealing to anyone who has seen William or who has any information in his whereabouts to contact us.
“I would also ask anyone who has seen his car, which we believe was travelling on the A71 about 1.55am to get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 0326 of 10 October, 2024.”