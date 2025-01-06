West Lothian shop offers cash reward for information as thieves steal fireworks during break-in
Zen Vape and Smoke Supplies, at the Houston Industrial Estate in Livingston, was targeted by thieves on New Year's Eve. According to the owners, individuals broke in to steal fireworks, resulting in “thousands of pounds” worth of damage.
The company, which sells a selection of premium vaping products and smoke supplies, recently shut its Bathgate store in preparation for a move to new premises in Livingston on January 8. However, the opening has now been delayed as a result of the break-in.
In a post on Facebook, the owners said: Cash reward for information on the break in at our new premises in the Houston industrial estate on New Year's Eve night.
Unfortunately we've had a break in at our new property. The people who broke in damaged our door and as a result, have delayed the opening of our new shop. We are locked out of the property as we've had to seal it shut and no work can progress inside.
They broke in to steal a large amount of fireworks. So we're asking if anyone has information on boys who are trying to sell fireworks or have come into a large amount through suspicious means.
It was predominantly rockets, Roman candles and blue smoke bombs that were taken from us.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, 1 January, 2025, we received a report of a break-in to and theft from a premises on Grange Road, Livingston. Enquiries are ongoing.