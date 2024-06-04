Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular East Lothian cafe has closed its doors for the final time – after 63 years in business.

The Grain, on Haddington’s High Street, turned off the lights on Sunday following manager Ricky Morga's decision to retire.

Ricky, 65, who took over the cafe from his parents, had run the business for 45 years.

The Grain’s Facebook page announced the closure, writing: “After 63 years at 14 High Street, the time has come for Ricky to hang up his pinny for once and for all.

“We will be closing on Sunday, June 2. A heartfelt thank you to all our customers for your support over the years. From the very beginning, it’s been a beautiful family affair with memories made that we will always hold close to our heart.

“Wishing you a very happy Retirement Ricky. Family run since 1961.”

Regulars at the cafe, which specialised in Italian-inspired dishes, expressed their sadness over the closure.

One customer wrote on Facebook: “Happy retirement Ricky! I will miss The Grain. Great memories throughout the years since I went as a wee girl for a treat with my mum and auntie, right through to it being my lunchtime hidey hole when working in Haddington. Thanks to all the family for the great food, coffee and service.”

Another said: “All the best Ricky you've been a great addition to our town. Thanks to you and your staff for many years of service and good luck in the future.”