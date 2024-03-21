Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police in East Lothian are hunting for three men who tried to smash their way into a Livingston home.

The trio wore dark clothing when they tried to gain entry to the property in Farm Place, Livingston at around 6.15pm on Wednesday. It is understood the men entered the rear garden of the property and smashed a window but made off a short time later after they were approached by the householder.

The three suspects are described as between 5ft 7ins to 5ft 9ins in height and aged in their late teens to early twenties. They were wearing black clothing, baseball caps and had their faces covered and were last seen heading in the direction of Appleton Parkway.

Police in Livingston are now appealing for information following the incident and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “We are working to identify those responsible and I would appeal for any information that will assist our investigation. If you were in the area of Farm Place on Wednesday evening around the time of the break-in and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or have any information that may help our enquiries, please contact us.”

Detective Sergeant Sinclair added: “I would also urge any drivers in the area with dash-cam to check their footage and get in touch if they hold any detail that may help us.”