An investigation has been launched after a 31-year-old man was assaulted with a weapon in Lewisvale Park, East Lothian.

The man sustained injuries to his hand but did not require hospital treatment. Police say a tall man approached the victim at around 7pm on Sunday, March 17, before presenting a weapon and assaulting him.

Officers in East Lothian are now appealing for information following the incident which they are describing the assault as an ‘unprovoked attack.’

Police say the suspect is around 6ft to 6ft and was wearing a black zip up hooded top, black trousers, and white Nike Air Max trainers. He was also wearing a black balaclava with a red emblem on the forehead area.

Constable Gareth McDermott from Musselburgh Police Station said: “This appears to be a completely unprovoked attack on the victim. The area was busy with pedestrians and dog walkers, and we would appeal to anyone who was in Lewisvale Park around 7pm on Sunday evening to come forward.”