Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man and woman were assaulted and robbed in their Livingston home on Friday, March 15 after four men broke into the West Lothian property.

The incident took place in the Southpark Place area of Livingston at around 10.30pm on Friday, March 15. It is understood a group of four men entered the address, with the intention of stealing a Sur-ron Lightbee electric motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two of the home’s occupants – a 48-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man – were assaulted and the men made off with the motorbike. Police are now appealing for information following the double assault and robbery which they are labelling an ‘opportunistic crime.’

A man and woman were assaulted and robbed in their Livingston home on Friday (March 15) after four men broke into the West Lothian property

One of the men is described as being in his early 30s and has ginger hair. The other three men were wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Detective Sergeant Lynn Myles, from Livingston CID, said: “This appears to have been an opportunistic crime, but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on the incident, or if you believe you saw any suspicious activity in the Southpark Place area, to please come forward. We are also asking residents with video doorbells, or passing motorists with dash cams, to contact us as they may have useful footage for our enquiries.”