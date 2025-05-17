Edinburgh Airport fire: Dramatic video shows fire at airport with thick black smoke billowing into sky
Dramatic footage shows a vehicle fire at Edinburgh Airport, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.
33 Air Solutions posted the footage to social media, writing: “Edinburgh Airport, car on fire within car park, can see for units arriving.”
What have Edinburgh Airport said?
An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “Our fire service responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire within one of our car parks. An investigation is now taking place to determine the cause.”
What have the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said?
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We received reports of a vehicle fire at a car park at Edinburgh Airport at around 1.40pm on Saturday May 17. One appliance was sent and remains on site.”