Edinburgh Airport fire: Dramatic video shows fire at airport with thick black smoke billowing into sky

By Jessica Martin
Published 17th May 2025, 15:14 BST
Watch footage of the fire at Edinburgh Airport, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Dramatic footage shows a vehicle fire at Edinburgh Airport, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

33 Air Solutions posted the footage to social media, writing: “Edinburgh Airport, car on fire within car park, can see for units arriving.”

What have Edinburgh Airport said?

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “Our fire service responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire within one of our car parks. An investigation is now taking place to determine the cause.”

What have the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said?

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We received reports of a vehicle fire at a car park at Edinburgh Airport at around 1.40pm on Saturday May 17. One appliance was sent and remains on site.”

