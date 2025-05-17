Watch footage of the fire at Edinburgh Airport, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic footage shows a vehicle fire at Edinburgh Airport, with thick black smoke billowing into the air.

33 Air Solutions posted the footage to social media, writing: “Edinburgh Airport, car on fire within car park, can see for units arriving.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Edinburgh Airport said?

An Edinburgh Airport spokesperson said: “Our fire service responded to and extinguished a vehicle fire within one of our car parks. An investigation is now taking place to determine the cause.”

Smoke billows into sky from vehicle fire at Edinburgh Airport. | 33 Air Solutions

What have the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said?

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “We received reports of a vehicle fire at a car park at Edinburgh Airport at around 1.40pm on Saturday May 17. One appliance was sent and remains on site.”