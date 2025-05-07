Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aircraft flying from Atlanta to Edinburgh had to divert to New York due to a “mechanical issue”.

Delta Airlines flight 34 took off from the capital of the US state of Georgia at 11.05pm today, Wednesday May 6, with almost 200 passengers on board.

On its way to Edinburgh Airport, however, the pilot re-routed the plane to John F. Kennedy International Airport after an unknown mechanical issue became apparent. No emergency was declared and the flight landed safely at JFK.

The US airline apologised for the inconvenience and delay and booked passengers on flight DL9888 from JFK to Edinburgh.

A spokesperson for Delta Airlines told the Evening News: “Delta flight 34 from Atlanta (ATL) to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) due to a mechanical issue.

“The flight landed and taxied to the gate safely. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”