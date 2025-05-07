Edinburgh Airport: 'Mechanical issue' on Edinburgh flight from Atlanta forces pilot to divert
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Delta Airlines flight 34 took off from the capital of the US state of Georgia at 11.05pm today, Wednesday May 6, with almost 200 passengers on board.
On its way to Edinburgh Airport, however, the pilot re-routed the plane to John F. Kennedy International Airport after an unknown mechanical issue became apparent. No emergency was declared and the flight landed safely at JFK.
Sign up to the Edinburgh Evening News daily newsletter for all of the latest stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians.
The US airline apologised for the inconvenience and delay and booked passengers on flight DL9888 from JFK to Edinburgh.
A spokesperson for Delta Airlines told the Evening News: “Delta flight 34 from Atlanta (ATL) to Edinburgh Airport (EDI) diverted to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) due to a mechanical issue.
“The flight landed and taxied to the gate safely. We sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.