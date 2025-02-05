A low-cost airline has announced new flights from Edinburgh Airport to one of France's most beautiful cities.

From June 2026, travellers will be able to jet off to Bordeaux, with direct flights from EasyJet operating on Thursdays and Sundays.

Bordeaux, in the south west of France, is famed for its surrounding vineyards and impressive architecture, including the Cité du Vin museum, a stunning oval-shaped space dedicated to wine. It’s a destination that's long been on the bucket lists of vino lovers.

EasyJet's route to Bordeaux will be the only direct flights to the city from Scotland.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “It’s great to be able to offer our customers yet another new route from Edinburgh, this time to Bordeaux, whether they’re looking for the ultimate culinary break in France’s wine country or need convenient access to the city centre for business. We look forward to welcoming them onboard.”

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport, said: “It’s great to see EasyJet expanding its network to offer even more choice from Edinburgh, and we’re sure these new flights to Bordeaux will go down a treat with passengers.

“As ‘la cite du vin’ this is the perfect destination for those who love their city breaks filled with fantastic food and drink and we look forward to working with EasyJet on the success of the route.”

