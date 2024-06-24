A 54-year-old man, who defrauded the University of Edinburgh of over £3.3million has been jailed for seven years.

Aasim Johar was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh today after previously found guilty on Friday, May 24. Johar engineered a multi-million-pound scam between 2005 and 2015 through his role as a salesperson. The fraudulent scheme saw him earn commission through false and over-inflated invoices for cleaning products that were either not delivered or not required.

Detective Sergeant Gary Dalgleish, of the Financial Investigation Unit, said: "The sentence is the result of a long and complex investigation carried out by our officers. We have worked closely with the University and COPFS throughout the investigation and thank them greatly for their assistance. “We recognise the significant and devastating impact that financial fraud can have on those that fall victim, which makes us all the more determined to identify and prosecute those responsible.” Detective Sergeant Dalgleish added: "I'd like to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report fraud to us. We are committed to investigating all reports thoroughly and will bring those responsible to justice."