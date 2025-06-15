Watch the beautiful moment a dolphin seemingly followed a man on an eFoil in the Firth of Forth - swimming alongside him and jumping out of the water.

Astonishing footage shows the beautiful moment a dolphin swam alongside a man on an electric surfboard.

In the footage, the mammal can be seen seemingly following the man on the eFoil, leaping out of the Firth of Forth.

The clip was posted by an eFoil school covering Fife and Edinburgh - eFoil Scotland .

A dolphin swims alongside a man on an eFoil in the Firth of Forth. | eFoil Scotland / SWNS

Lloyd Blyth, the rider of the eFoil, said: "The combination of eFoiling under the Forth Bridge plus a porpoise swimming alongside you is out of this world!

"Encounters like the ones in these videos are rare but amazing when they happen, and we do often see seals, seabirds, and the occasional porpoise."

Lloyd, a manager at eFoil Scotland, believes the mammal who came to swim alongside him was the same one who paid him a visit back in 2024 - an encounter which was also caught on video.

eFoil Scotland has been running since 2022.

Lloyd said: "We’re based in Burntisland, Fife, and operate mainly in the warmer months, offering lessons and experiences on electric hydrofoil boards.

"Our locations for lessons are Burntisland and South Queensferry.

"It’s still relatively niche, but we’ve been getting a great mix of regulars and curious newcomers, especially as word spreads and the tech becomes more accessible. The dolphins have definitely helped with that!"

