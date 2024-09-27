Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning homebuilder has launched its first showhome at Craighall Village in Midlothian - an exciting new development on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

It is the first of three showhomes released by Cala Homes as part of The Monktons - the first phase of the project which will deliver 57 homes in total including a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Craighall Village development will see over 600 homes delivered along with future plans for a bus park and ride and a future spine road that will connect the new village to the Edinburgh City Bypass and A68. The development also benefits from having Shawfair and Musselburgh train stations close by as well as a range of local amenities and space to walk and relax at Dalkieth Country Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lounge in the Lowther five-bedroom home | Cala Homes

Elaine Doyle, sales and marketing director at Cala Homes (East),said: “Craighall Village is the perfect location for potential buyers looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, and set up home in a welcoming new community. Its picturesque surroundings, fantastic amenities and great connections to Edinburgh city centre make it the perfect location for established families,couples or downsizers.

“These homes have been beautifully designed and Craighall Village is set to be one of the most exciting new places to call home. I would encourage potential homebuyers to register their interest as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The kitchen is integrated with Siemens appliances | Cala Homes

The five-bedroom ‘Lowther’ show home at The Monktons is a spacious detached home that will offer the first glimpse into what life could be like at Craighall Village.The stylish home is the epitome of spacious living and has been designed with family living in mind - boasting a generous kitchen / dining / living area complete with integrated Siemens appliances and beautiful bi-fold doors leading into the generous landscaped rear garden.

Upstairs, there are four large double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, the fifth bedroom could be used as a playroom for the children, a hobby, gym room, or study, perfect for those days when you are working from home. In addition to generous room layouts and ceiling heights, this home also has an abundance of storage space along with an integrated double garage.

For more information about The Lowther showhome or Craighall Village you can visit the Cala Homes website.