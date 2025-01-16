Edinburgh locals can land 'dream job' travelling the world with a tax free salary
Emirates has announced an open day for cabin crew recruitment at Radisson Blu Hotel, the Royal Mile, at 9am on Tuesday, January 21.
The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with at least a year of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe.
The aforementioned tax-free salary, travel perks, and furnished accommodation in Dubai are among many benefits on offer.
Emirates' cabin crew lead a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai, living with 200 nationalities in a city renowned for its hotels, restaurants, food scene, leisure activities and for being one of the safest in the world.
If that sounds like your ‘dream job’, the airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés. Those with a year or so of hospitality or customer service experience and are passionate about providing exceptional hospitality. The new recruits will learn hospitality and life skills from the best trainers in the business.
Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.
All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense eight weeks of training in delivering the highest standards of hospitality, safety, and service that Emirates’ customers have come to expect over the years. They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team and have access to the latest training programmes and LinkedIn courses.
To be invited for the events, all applications need to do is check-out the eligibility criteria and fill in a simple online application form here – www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew
Emirates currently operates flights to over 146 cities in 80 countries, including flights from Edinburgh to Dubai.
