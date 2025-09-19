A number of Lothian Buses services will be diverted this weekend during Edinburgh’s men’s and women’s 10k races.

The men’s 10k begins at 9.30am on Sunday, September 21, followed by the women’s 10k at 11am. Beginning in the Royal Mile, the city centre route goes past Princes Street Gardens, the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood Park, the Grassmarket and Fountainbridge before finishing at Murrayfield Stadium.

The 10k events will see a number of road closures in place and 11 Lothian Buses will be diverted. Between 7.30am and 1.30pm on Sunday buses will be unable to serve the city centre and the West Approach Road. This includes services: 2, 9, 12, 22, 23, 27, 30, 35, 100, X27 and X28.

Here is a full list of Lothian Buses diversion on Sunday, September 21.

Between 7.30am and 12.30pm

Service 2 (Northbound) between Potterrow and Semple Street, will be diverted via Lauriston Place, West Tollcross and Ponton Street heading northbound.

Service 2 (Southbound) between Morrison Street and Bristo Place, will be diverted via Earl Grey Street, Lauriston Place and Forrest Road heading southbound.

Service 35 between South Bridge and Easter Road, buses will divert via North Bridge, Waterloo Place and Regent Road in both directions. In addition, Westbound buses will operate via Lauriston Place, omitting East Fountainbridge.

Between 9.15am and 11.15am

Service 9 (both directions) between Hanover Street and Chapel Street, will divert via George Street, South St. David Street, Waverley, North Bridge, South Bridge and Nicolson Square.

Services 23 and 27 (both directions) between North Hanover Street and Home Street, buses will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street.

Between 8.30am an 1.30pm

Service 12 (Eastbound) between West Maitland Street and Lothian Road, will be diverted via Torphichen Street, Dewar Place and Morrison Street.

Service 12 (Westbound) between Lauriston Place and Haymarket, buses will be diverted via West Tollcross, Ponton Street, Semple Street and Morrison Street.

Services 22 and 30 will be diverted from Princes Street via Shandwick Place, West Maitland St/Torphichen Street loop, Dalry Road and Gorgie Road. Service 30 will continue on its normal route along Gorgie Road. Service 22 will operate via Balgreen Road and rejoin its normal route at Balgreen School.

Services X27 and X28 between Princes Street and Gorgie Road at Balgreen, will be diverted via Shandwick Place, West Maitland St/Torphichen Street loop, Dalry Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.

Between 7.30am and 11.30am

Service 100 will be diverted from Princes Street via Frederick Street, Queen Street and North St David Street to George Street and terminate outside The Dome. Buses to the Airport will then operate via George Street and Frederick Street towards the West End.