An Edinburgh pub is urging customers not to camp out overnight in order to be first through the doors for St Patrick's Day.

Staff at Dropkick Murphys were left in shock as keen punters pitched tents outside the Irish bar to try and beat the queues last year. But ahead of next month’s event, bosses at the Merchant Street boozer have been asked by the council to discourage people from camping outside.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “St Patrick’s Day is just around the corner! We have been asked by the council to advertise NO CAMPING overnight to be the first in. You can get down early though!"

They added that anyone wishing to attend the ever-popular event can sign up via a link "to get free entry and attend our VK Bottomless Greggs Brunch”.

As we reported last year, two pop up tents decorated in St Patrick's Day bunting were discovered by cleaners as they arrived for their shift at the pub on the morning of the event. A staff member told the Evening News that the pair had been found by the cleaners but had left to have a shower and have food before beginning their celebrations.

“The cleaners arrived today and there were people in the queue with tents out, ready to go,” she said. “They'd been having a few pre-drinks to get ready and a few coffees and they said they just didn't want to get stuck and wanted to be out all day and wanted to make sure they got in so dedication to be fair.

“They're first in so they're guaranteed entry at least, but bizarre that people will actually sleep out in the cold all night to come in for Paddy's Day.”

The pub's manager added: “I'd have let them kip at the house if I had known that they were that keen. I went and got them a cup of tea and some sausages. Please don't be at this craic lads.”

