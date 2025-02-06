An Edinburgh Greggs store has temporarily closed its doors for a refurbishment – and locals say they 'can't live without it'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bakery chain's branch on Portobello High Street shut its doors on Monday, February 3, and will not reopen until the end of the month.

Photos taken earlier this week show that it's set for a big facelift, with workmen digging up the floorboards and gutting the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals have said they already miss the popular bakery, with one person even saying they are “struggling to live without it”.

Speaking to the Evening News on Portobello High Street, they told us: “I've bought my lunch here every day for as long as I can remember. You don't realise how handy it is until it's shut. I can't wait until they reopen - struggling to live without it! It's a cheap place for lunch, especially compared to some of the other places in Porty now.”

A second person said: “Greggs is just the best place to go for food. I'm really missing it already. I might have to get the bus to Musselburgh just to get my Greggs fix.”

Not everyone is quite as addicted, though, as another local told us: “I go there every lunchtime, and to be honest, the closure has been quite good for me cos I've been trying a few of the other spots on the street and they're really quite good. Not as cheap as Greggs, right enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the refurbishment, a Greggs spokesperson said: “We’ve closed the doors of our Portobello High Street shop for a short period while we give it a refresh. The new and improved shop will return to usual service when it reopens to customers on the 28th February.”

Sign up today for our free breaking newsletters and get all of the biggest stories direct to your inbox. Click here to sign up – www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/newsletter