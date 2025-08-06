A number of Edinburgh road closures and bus diversions will be in place on Saturday, August 9, due to a Protestant group parade.

Between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, around 20 central roads will be closed or partially closed to allow for an event organised by the Provincial Grand Black Chapter of Scotland, a Protestant Loyal Order. Lothian Buses advised 15 services will be diverted to allow for the march.

It comes at one of the busiest times of the year when the capital hosts the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Edinburgh International Festival and the Edinburgh Art Festival - a time when the city’s population effectively doubles.

Saturday will also see the launch of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, and Oasis are also in town where they will perform to around 67,000 fans at Murrayfield.

Around 2,000 people are expected to take part in the parade that begin sat Middle Meadow Walk at 11.30am and the travels along Forrest Road, George IV Bridge, Bank Street, North Bank Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street, Canongate, Abbeyhill, Abbeymount and on to Regent Road.

Edinburgh road closures

The following roads will be closed or partially closed on Saturday, August 9.

Between 11.30am and 3pm

• Regent Road in its entirety (except for event vehicles)

Between 11am and 3pm

• Forrest Road In its entirety

• Potterrow (northbound between Marshall Street and Teviot Place)

• Teviot Place in its entirety

• Lauriston Place (from entrance to George Heriot’s to Forrest Road)

• Candlemaker Row (from Merchant Street to George IV Bridge)

• George IV Bridge (in its entirety, except southbound between Chambers Street and Bristo Place

• Bank Street in its entirety

• North Bank Street in its entirety

• The Mound In its entirety

• Market Street In its entirety.

• Jeffrey Street in its entirety

• New Street (from East Market Street to Canongate)

• Canongate in its entirety

• Abbeyhill (from the junction with Croft-An-Righ to the junction with the Canongate)

• Abbey Strand in its entirety

• Abbey Mount in its entirety

• Easter Road (from Regent Road to West Norton Place)

• Calton Terrace Brae in its entirety

• Queen’s Drive (from Holyrood Gait to Horse Wynd)

Lothian Bus diversions

Lothian Buses advised 15 services will be diverted to allow for the parade. These are services: 2, 9, 12, 23, 26, 27, 35, 44,45, 113, 124, X4, X5, X6 and X7.

• Service 2 (eastbound) between Morrison Street and South Clerk Street, will be diverted via Lothian Road, Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street, Melville Drive and Hope Park Terrace.

• Service 2 (westbound) between South Clerk Street and Morrison Street, will be diverted via Hope Park Terrace, Melville Drive, Brougham Street, West Tollcross, Ponton Street and Semple Street.

• Service 9 (both directions) between Hanover Street and Melville Drive, will be diverted via George Street, South St. David Street, Princes Street, North Bridge, South Bridge, Nicolson Street, South Clerk Street and Hope Park Terrace in both directions.

• Service 12 (both directions) – between Usher Hall and Causewayside, will be diverted via Earl Grey Street, Brougham Street and Melville Drive.

• Service 23 (both directions) between North Hanover Street and Home Street, will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street.

• Service 27 (both directions) between North Hanover Street and Home Street, will be diverted via George Street, Frederick Street, Princes Street, Lothian Road and Earl Grey Street.

• Service 26 and 44 (both directions) between Princes Street and Abbeyhill buses will be diverted via Leith Street and London Road in both directions.

• Service 35 (both directions) between Tollcross and Easter Road will will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street, Leith Street and London Road in both directions.

• Service 45 (both directions) between Tollcross and Leith Street will be diverted via Lothian Road, Princes Street and Leith Street in both directions.

• Service 47 (both directions) between Earl Grey Street and South Clerk Street, will be diverted via Brougham Street, Melville Drive and Hope Park Terrace in both directions.