Home Bargains will open a new store in Edinburgh this month - offering shoppers a range of products from homewares, toys, health and beauty essentials to fresh and frozen food.

The new shop at Fort Kinnaird Retail Park will open its doors at 8am on Saturday, September 14, with the company investing around £1 million into its new 15,672 sq. ft store which they say will create 60 local jobs.

Robert Sivewright, store manager of the new store, said: " I am super excited to be opening the new XL store in fort Kinnaird, there is nothing about the process that hasn’t excited me, the planning stages and keeping things on track with my secret love of a spreadsheet.

“The pressure of a new store and a brand-new team of around 60 team members and six management has given me even more drive and determination, my goals for the store are clear for everyone to ‘be their best’ and together as a team we can achieve."

“As the latest location in this vibrant community, we've created 60 job opportunities, igniting pride and progress among our fellow residents. “Our new Edinburgh location will be a great store for us, and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

Home Bargains is one of the UK’s fastest-growing discount retailers, with over 600 outlets across the UK and more than five million customers each week. Established over 40 years ago in Liverpool, the family-run business plans to expand to 800 stores and increase their staff from 28,500 to 35,000.

Liam Smith, centre director at Fort Kinnaird, said: “We’re really pleased that Home Bargains has chosen Fort Kinnaird as the location of its next store opening. We know the retailer is a firm family favourite with so many staples at an affordable price and I’m sure it’ll prove popular with our shoppers.”