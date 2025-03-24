Attention Swifties! A Taylor Swift-themed bus tour through Edinburgh will let fans tuck into tasty treats while listening to the singer's biggest hits.

The 'Taylor Swift Inspired Bus Tour' will start in June and is suitable for fans young and old, with tickets available to book now.

A listing for the tour, which is run by The Red Bus Bistro reads: “What better way to spend the afternoon in Edinburgh than aboard our vintage red sightseeing bus with a delicious afternoon tea and glass of fizz?

“Our friendly team will welcome you aboard and guide you to your table. Slide into your seat and delight upon your afternoon tea stand, loaded with delicious sweet and savoury treats. Our gorgeous routemaster will be swiftified and decked out in all things Taylor Swift.

“Sit back and relax listening to the different Eras of Taylor Swift as you ride comfortably through Edinburgh while going through her discography – or why not upgrade to our Swiftie cocktail for an additional £6.”

You can find out more and book tickets on the The Red Bus Bistro website – www.redbusbistro.co.uk/edinburgh-tours/

