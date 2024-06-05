Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caitlin transformed a leotard and pair of boots for the show

A talented Edinburgh teenager has ensured she never goes out of style after creating a show-stopping outfit to wear to Taylor Swift’s concert in the city.

Caitlin Allison decided to make her own outfit for the special occasion and created a leotard, boots, and even a custom-built mannequin to pay tribute to her favourite of Taylor’s eras: Midnights.

The 14-year-old bought a leotard from Amazon and a pair of boots from Vinted and transformed them into glittering masterpieces, which she plans to wear to Sunday night’s gig at Murrayfield.

Caitlin Allison, 14, has made a show-stopping outfit inspired by Taylor Swift's 'Midnight' era.

“I was going through outfits, but I wanted to do something original” said Caitlin. “I feel not many people are making their own outfits, and I just love crafting and DIY.”

The beautiful blue bodysuit - a stunning recreation of Taylor Swift’s Midnights leotard that she wears during the tour - was made over the course of several weeks, with Caitlin having worked after school, on weekends and into the wee hours of the morning on the design. She also painted the glittery boots, which are blue with red soles.

Caitlin Allison, 14, also created stunning blue glittery boots with red soles.

In true Swiftie spirit, Caitlin has also made 30 friendship bracelets in the run up to the concert, a common tradition among fans, which sees them make and then trade the Taylor-themed jewellery at her shows.

Caitlin commented: “Its so original, you don’t get that with any artist other than Taylor.”