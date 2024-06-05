Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local school pupils hoping Taylor Swift hears their cover of Blank Space before she takes to the stage at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium this weekend

Pupils at an East Lothian primary school are hoping to wow Taylor Swift with a stunning cover of one of her most iconic songs.

Ahead of the US superstar's visit to Edinburgh this weekend, where she will plays three sell-out gigs at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, a group of P5 and P6 violinists at Musselburgh’s Burgh Primary School convinced their Instrumental Music Service Strings Tutor to help them learn one of her biggest songs, Blank Space.

After speaking with Taylor’s record company, Universal Records, Jen Hill created a gorgeous string arrangement so the children could live out their dreams performing the song. Now, the kids are ready to step in at this weekend's shows – if Taylor happens to have a ‘blank space’ in her setlist.

A talented group of P5 and P6 violinists at Musselburgh’s Burgh Primary School have learned to play Taylor Swift song Blank Space.

Jen worked with Burgh Head Teacher Jon Doyle, sound engineer Kenny Dickson and the team at Musselburgh Grammar School’s Music Department and Queen Margaret University filmmaker Johanna Denke to give the children a full recording industry experience by visiting the secondary’s recording studio and creating a film reel.

The finished film showcases their musical talent as well as their love for Taylor, even using the font from her ongoing Eras Tour posters.

Jen said: “The children have worked so hard this year on their violin and viola playing. Many of them only started playing in August, but they're already achieving great things in their string group and, most importantly, having great fun and making great friends!

“Let's hope Taylor gets to hear their interpretation of Blank Space. It would mean so much to them!”

Proud headteacher Mr Doyle said: “Staff at the Burgh are all incredibly proud of our talented young strings musicians and of all of the hard work that has gone into putting this exciting project and fantastic video together.

“We are very thankful to Jen and our partners at QMU, Musselburgh Grammar School and East Lothian's Arts and Instrumental Music Services for their support in delivering this incredible experience for our pupils.