Edinburgh tourist attraction Camera Obscura wins TripAdvisor award after more than 11,000 5-star reviews
The Travellers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from visitors around the globe over the last 12 months. Camera Obscura & World of Illusions stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences, and to reach 11,000 five-star reviews alongside the award is a huge achievement.
Andrew Johnson, general manager at the Castlehill attraction, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to receive a Travellers’ Choice Award. Every single review on TripAdvisor is read and responded to and our visitors’ feedback really matters to us.
“We regularly adapt what we do based on these comments, and we believe that’s a big part of why more than 11,000 of our guests have rated us a five-star attraction.
“It’s a brilliant reflection of the fun, interactive, and memorable experiences we strive to deliver every day.”
Camera Obscura & World of Illusions is a 5-star VisitScotland rated visitor attraction in the heart of Edinburgh at the top of the Royal Mile in the shadows of Edinburgh Castle, and last year it was the eighth most visited paid attraction in Scotland.
Housed in an historic building, it offers visitors the chance to get hands-on with over 100 interactive illusion exhibits and see a demonstration of the 172-year-old Camera Obscura and outstanding panoramic views of the city from the rooftop terrace.
