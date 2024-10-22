Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh tram workers have cancelled industrial action after union members reached a deal with their employed over rest periods and toilet breaks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In August, more than 160 tram workers backed strike action and claimed staff can work up to five hours without a comfort break due to late running trams and timetable changes.

On Monday, October 21, Unite members won its dispute with Edinburgh Trams following negotiations with the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Trams staff will now get their agreed rest periods and an increase in tram driver recruitment is also expected | PA

Workers, including drivers, ticket service assistants, controllers and vehicle maintenance workers will now get their agreed rest periods and an increase in tram driver recruitment is also expected to provide the level of service required to properly cover the tram network.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a dispute over basic dignity at work. While we are pleased that this dispute is settled, it should not have taken the threat of industrial action to result in a U-turn by Edinburgh Trams. Being treated with dignity and respect is a human right, not a benefit that employers can withdraw on a whim.”

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, said: “Edinburgh’s tram workers were forced to threaten industrial action following legitimate concerns around rest and comfort breaks, which angered our members. Appropriate running times should have been negotiated prior to the Newhaven line being opened.

Mr Turner added: “Unite is pleased that the dispute is over, but anyone with an ounce of basic decency knows it should not have come to this in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “Throughout this dispute we have been fully committed to the wellbeing of colleagues and worked closely with them to address their concerns and find a mutually acceptable solution. We are pleased this has now been achieved.”