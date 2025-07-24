Oasis fans offered discounts on merchandise, parking and entry at Edinburgh Zoo

Oasis fans heading to the band’s much-anticipated reunion gigs in Edinburgh next month have been offered discounts on parking, entry and merchandise at Edinburgh Zoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oasis fans heading to the band’s much-anticipated reunion gigs in Edinburgh next month have been offered discounts on parking, entry and merchandise at Edinburgh Zoo.

The zoo posted on social media that anyone with a ticket for any of the band's gigs in the Scottish capital on August 8,9 and 12 can use them to get some perks at the park, including discounted bucket hats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post said those with tickets can gain 25 per cent off admission, 25 per cent off bucket hats and 15 per cent off merchandise at the zoo shop. Fans can also take advantage of £20 parking at the zoo, which is a 40 minute walk from Murrayfield Stadium.

The post said: “What’s the story, morning glory? Oasis are playing Murrayfield and we’re rolling with it. Got a ticket for 8, 9 or 12 August?

Oasis are set to play at Murrayfield on August 8,9 and 12. | Getty Images

“Flash it at the zoo and get 25% off admission (because nothing says pre-gig vibes like a stroll past a rhino), 25% off bucket hats (Liam would approve), 15% off shop merch (penguins > parkas?), £20 parking – just a short walk from the gig (Don’t Look Back in Anger… at traffic).”

Oasis are set to play three sold out gigs at Murrayfield Stadium on August 8, 9 and 12, with tens of thousands of fans set to attend each performance. The summer dates will go ahead when the capital is already packed with residents and tourists during the Edinburgh festival period.

Murrayfield has released a list of items which are banned from the stadium during the gigs, including large bags, food and drink, and vapes.